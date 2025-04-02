HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Siraj's heart-warming moment with Kohli

PIX: Siraj's heart-warming moment with Kohli

April 02, 2025 00:25 IST

Mohammed Siraj hugs Virat Kohli in Bengaluru on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj hugs Virat Kohli in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans and India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a heartwarming reunion with his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli ahead of their IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

 

A red-hot RCB, who secured two comprehensive wins in their first two away games against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be playing Shubman Gill-led GT in their first home game of the season on Wednesday.

Siraj shared a warm hug with his former India and RCB captain Virat.

Mohammed Siraj meets his former RCB teammates

He also met with skipper Rajat Patidar, pacer Yash Dayal, head coach Andy Flower, and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat.

'The nights change fast but the bond remains intact. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian!,' posted RCB on their X handle.

