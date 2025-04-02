PIX: Siraj's heart-warming moment with Kohli

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj hugs Virat Kohli in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans and India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a heartwarming reunion with his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli ahead of their IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A red-hot RCB, who secured two comprehensive wins in their first two away games against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be playing Shubman Gill-led GT in their first home game of the season on Wednesday.

Siraj shared a warm hug with his former India and RCB captain Virat.

He also met with skipper Rajat Patidar, pacer Yash Dayal, head coach Andy Flower, and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat.

'The nights change fast but the bond remains intact. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian!,' posted RCB on their X handle.