IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches the feet of Ranjit Bartha as he seeks his blessings after his historic ton on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the IPL by becoming the youngest ever centurion in T20 cricket with his 38-ball 101 that was dotted with 11 sixes and seven fours during the match against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday.

A staggering 94 of his runs came in boundaries in what was only his third game in the high-stakes tournament.

And following his historic feat, he made the first phone call to his father Sanjiv.

Here's how the special moment unfolded...