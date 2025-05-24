HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Anushka's Shocked Reaction to Kohli's Dismissal

May 24, 2025 00:35 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma cheers on despite RCB's tough loss. Photograph: BCCI

Anushka Sharma's disappointment quickly went viral on Friday night after her husband, Virat Kohli, was dismissed during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

 

The Bollywood actress was captured on camera raising her hand in dismay, a moment that instantly resonated across social media.

Kohli had been in blistering form, having already powered to 43 runs off just 24 deliveries. His opening partner, Phil Salt, seemed a bit rusty at the other end, but Kohli's aggressive start had kept RCB in the hunt. The turning point came with the introduction of left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.

In his very first over, Dubey's extra bounce deceived the former RCB captain, leading to an edge that was smartly caught low by Abhishek Sharma at backward point.

All eyes in the stands had been on Anushka, who was cheering passionately for Kohli and RCB, sporting a comfortable purple co-ords outfit with her hair down. Her crestfallen reaction to Kohli's dismissal truly said it all.

