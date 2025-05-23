HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sam Cook shines after England declare on Day 2

Sam Cook shines after England declare on Day 2

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 23, 2025 18:26 IST

x

Craig Ervine

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine in action.Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Zimbabwe made a positive start as they began their reply to England’s imposing first-innings score, reaching 73 for one wicket at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The 21-year-old Brian Bennett was unbeaten on 36 off 38 balls alongside captain Craig Ervine (30 not out) at the end of the morning session, trailing by 492 runs after England had declared their first innings on 565-6.

Bennett hit three boundaries in the first over off debutant Sam Cook and was aggressive as the visitors looked to put behind them an attritional opening day for their bowlers on Thursday.

 

But Cook did get a first test wicket as he squared up Ben Curran, who got a thick edge to steer the ball to Harry Brook at second slip in the fifth over of the Zimbabwe innings.

Curran, whose two brothers have played test cricket for England, made six runs.

Zimbabwe had been pummelled on the opening day as their poor bowling was sent to all corners by a rampant English batting line-up, who amassed 498-3 with Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope all scoring centuries.

Sam Cook

IMAGE: England's Sam Cook reacts. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England batted for a further 45 minutes on the second day, losing three wickets in the 8.3 overs they faced on Friday morning before declaring.

Pope, eyeing a double century after being 169 not out overnight, added only two runs to his total before a faint edge off Tanaka Chivanga to wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga saw him depart nine balls into the new day’s play.

Captain Ben Stokes, in his first knock since the December Test against New Zealand, was bounced out by the tall seamer Blessing Muzarabani for nine, falling to a good catch at fine leg by Curran squinting into the sun.

Brook was dropped on the ropes by substitute fielder Wellington Masakadza off Chivanga before rushing to his half century off 48 balls.

But when he played on to Muzarabani two balls later and was out for 58, England declared with Jamie Smith unbeaten on four at the other end after being dropped by Tsiga off Chivanga in the previous over.

Muzarabani was the best of the Zimbabwe bowlers with 3-143 off 24.3 overs. The four-day Test is the first for Zimbabwe in England in more than 20 years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

3 Centuries! England Pummel Zimbabwe On Day 1
3 Centuries! England Pummel Zimbabwe On Day 1
2,916 Runs For Root To Break SRT's Record
2,916 Runs For Root To Break SRT's Record
Sudharsan eyes IPL glory before England tour
Sudharsan eyes IPL glory before England tour
'Rohit, Kohli's absence an opportunity for others'
'Rohit, Kohli's absence an opportunity for others'
Why Gill will get Test captaincy ahead of Bumrah
Why Gill will get Test captaincy ahead of Bumrah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi meets Russian lawmakers1:39

All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi meets...

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog1:45

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar condemns Pahalgam attack0:47

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD