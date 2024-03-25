News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
March 25, 2024 09:07 IST
More than an exhibition of good fielding, on display during the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants was some erratic fielding. What with dropped catches and reprieves for batters from both teams.

But there were good catches taken at crucial junctures that played a role in the fortunes of the match.

A look at the best catches of the match:

 

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel has shown us how he keeps a cool head while batting. We can safely say he has a cool head on his shoulders while fielding too.

Jurel held onto three important catches to ensure Rajasthan on victory's path.

He first came into action in the 7th over when he calmly let the ball go into his palms at deep mid-wicket to send back Deepak Hooda who was looking dangerous (26 off 13 balls).

He took the catch of the match, when he caught K L Rahul off Sandeep Sharma when LSG needed 49 off 24.

The very next over he took out another danger man in Marcus Stoinis, practically ending LSG's hopes. All catches were taken in the deep -- Jurel, remember, kept wickets in the final two Tests of the England series -- putting on another show of his calm on the field.

K L Rahul

Rahul did just fine behind the stumps on his return to IPL and cricket. He kept well and moved nicely to collect balls cleanly. He took two catches that ensured that RR didn't have a 200-plus score.

He first took a nice low catch, moving to his right to have Jos Buttler caught behind off Naveen-ul-Haq. Buttler was beginning to bat aggressively and the bowler and 'keeper's tag team effort proved fruriful.

Rahul took another crucial catch when he had Shimron Hetmyer caught behind for 5 off 7, Hetmyer got a small edge off Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul showed quick hands to pouch the catch. He appealed for the caught behind and the umpire's review showed a nick.

LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

