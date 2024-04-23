News
We will have to accept our flaws and work on them: Hardik

We will have to accept our flaws and work on them: Hardik

Source: PTI
April 23, 2024 10:03 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya with Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya said he would not get into any immediate dissection of the team's fifth loss in eight matches so far, which kept them on the seventh spot in the points table.

"After the game, it's not the right time to go to the players, everyone is a professional, they know their roles. What we can do is learn from this game and the mistakes which we have made, rectify it and make sure that we don't make it," Pandya said.

"Progression is very important. Within the team, individually, we will have to accept our flaws and maybe work on those," said Pandya after MI dropped at least three catches against Rajasthan.

"I don't believe much in chip and chop, I like to back players and the focus would always be to play good cricket, sticking to our plans and making sure that we don't make the basic errors. Cricket is simple, as long as we keep it simple, it's nice, " Pandya added.

Pandya, however, praised the pair of Varma and Wadhera for doing the heavy lifting, particularly after MI were reduced to 20 for three at one stage.

"We put ourselves in trouble early on. The way Tilak and Nehal batted that was fantastic. I don't think when we lost a couple of wickets early, (that) we thought we would even reach 180," he said. 

Source: PTI
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
Sandeep Sharma Dazzles The IPL!
PIX: Jaiswal, Sandeep guide Rajasthan to win over MI
It's That Boy Jaiswal Again!
How fit-again Sandeep came back to maul MI
Kejriwal given insulin after sugar level spikes: Tihar
'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'
