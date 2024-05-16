News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We bowled really well as a group'

'We bowled really well as a group'

Source: ANI
May 16, 2024 10:55 IST
Playing his first game of the season, Nathan Ellis bowled a an economical spell taking one wicket

IMAGE: Playing his first game of the season, Nathan Ellis bowled a an economical spell taking one wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran said he enjoyed captaining the team this season, and there are plenty of positives for the side this season.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued a downward spiral in momentum as a fine bowling performance by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a fighting half-century by skipper Sam Curran handed them a five-wicket loss at Guwahati on Wednesday in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

 

"I thought we bowled really well as a group. We had a lot of pride to play for. The way the guys came together... Nathan Ellis, the way he played his first game, was excellent.

"Great character from the team. I have thoroughly enjoyed the season, and thoroughly enjoyed captaining. A lot of positives for us this season. The chase against KKR (of 262 runs). Shashank Singh has been amazing, Ashutosh, in his debut season. Harshal and Arshdeep have done well as well," said Curran.

Source: ANI
