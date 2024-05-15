News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 102 and batting! Haji Karam Din is an inspiration

102 and batting! Haji Karam Din is an inspiration

Source: ANI
May 15, 2024 15:17 IST
Haji Karam Din

Haji Karam Din from Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir is shattering stereotypes at the incredible age of 102.

This sprightly centenarian isn't slowing down – he's still actively playing cricket, proving that age is truly just a number.

 

Born in 1922, Karam Din's passion for the game is an inspiration to all generations.

He doesn't let limitations hold him back, demonstrating unwavering commitment and a love for the sport.

 

Video: ANI

Karam Din isn't just a player; he's also a mentor. He shares his wisdom and experience with his son, grandson, and young aspiring cricketers, passing on his cricketing knowledge with valuable tips.

Haji Karam Din

His dedication to the game and his recent participation in the Lok Sabha elections made him a local hero. His family and the entire community are incredibly proud of him, cheering him on every time he steps onto the cricket field.

Source: ANI
