MI Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

While Jasprit Bumrah and the Mumbai batters stole the show, one moment could have significantly altered the course of the match.

In the early stages, Glenn Maxwell dropped a tough catch from Ishan Kishan when he was on just 15 runs.

This proved to be a costly miss as Kishan capitalised and went on to unleash a blazing knock.

The standout catches that provided moments of awe during the thrilling clash between MI and RCB on Thursday, April 11, 2024

Reece Topley

Gangly Topley produced a moment of magic, grabbing a contender for the catch of IPL 2024!

With Rohit Sharma looking dangerous at 38 off 23 balls, Topley intervened with a stunning one-handed grab.

Facing a delivery from Will Jacks, Rohit attempted a sweep shot. But Topley had other ideas. He leaped spectacularly to pluck the ball out of thin air with his left hand, leaving the Wankhede Stadium crowd stunned.

Tim David

David took two catches to stifle the RCB batting.

First, he leapt a bit in the air to catch Will Jacks, who was looking dangerous. The batsman attempted a risky shot off Akash Madhwal, only for David to showcase safe hands at mid on.

But David wasn't done there. Later in the innings, he produced a stunning grab. Faf du Plessis, who was batting confidently at 61, miscued a Bumrah delivery towards long on.

David launched himself into the air, covered significant ground, and dove headfirst to complete a tremendous catch, effectively ending Du Plessis' momentum.

