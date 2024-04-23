News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » That door is now closed: Narine rules out international return

That door is now closed: Narine rules out international return

Source: PTI
April 23, 2024 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunil Narine's purple patch has compelled West Indies captain Rovman Powell to encourage the spinner to come out of retirement for the home World Cup.

Sunil Narine 

IMAGE: So far this IPL season, Sunil Narine has scored 286 runs, including an unbeaten century and is KKR's joint leding wicket-taker with nine scalps at an average of 22.11. Photograph: BCCI

Former West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine, who is having a terrific Indian Premier League season, won't be reversing his retirement decision for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, insisting that the "door is now closed".

The 35-year-old last played for the West Indies in a T20 International in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year to focus on franchise T20 leagues around the world.

 

Owing to his sensational form with both bat and ball for Kolkata Knight Riders this IPL season, attempts were being made to convince Narine to reverse his decision for the T20 World Cup.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine wrote in Instagram post.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.

"Guys who have worked hard over the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best," he added.

Narine, who has been a key member of KKR since 2012, is seventh on the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing IPL season, having scored 286 runs, including an unbeaten century against Rajasthan Royals last week -- his maiden T20 ton.

With the ball, the off-spinner is KKR's joint-leading wicket-taker with nine scalps at an average of 22.11 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Narine's purple patch has compelled West Indies captain Rovman Powell to encourage the spinner to come out of retirement for the home World Cup.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, he's blocked out everyone. Asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo, (Nicholas) Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code," Powell had said last week.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Ton-up Jaiswal goes back to basics
Ton-up Jaiswal goes back to basics
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
Investors In India Needs Red Carpet, Not...
Investors In India Needs Red Carpet, Not...
GenAI New Fuel For Cyber Threats
GenAI New Fuel For Cyber Threats
'Indian crews are very good'
'Indian crews are very good'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

It's That Boy Jaiswal Again!

It's That Boy Jaiswal Again!

How fit-again Sandeep came back to maul MI

How fit-again Sandeep came back to maul MI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances