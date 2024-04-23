News
How fit-again Sandeep came back to maul MI

April 23, 2024 10:18 IST
Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma took five wickets and conceded just 18 runs in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Sandeep Sharma on Monday revealed his plans after grabbing a fifer against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

Sharma put up a scintillating performance against MI picking up five wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50.

 

"Got fit the day before yesterday only. The first game after fitness, feeling good. The pitch was on the slower side and lower side, so my plan was to keep bowling variations and cutters. If you're bowling in the end, you have to have a big heart," Sandeep said.

"Have seen in the IPL, that bowlers are under the pump. Need to have a big heart and keep executing plans. As you know, I went unsold two years ago. Came in as a replacement. So I'm enjoying every game," the 30-year-old added.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points.

AGENCIES
