PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?

SunRisers Hyderabad narrowly defeated Punjab Kings by 2 runs in Mullanpur, Mohali, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Vote for your best catch from the match...

Pat Cummins

Punjab Kings were off to a shaky start after losing Jonny Bairstow (0), Prabhsimran Singh (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (14) inside four overs.

Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza then launched a fight back, hitting 29 runs in 4 overs. Curran struck a few boundaries, but his knock was cut short by T Natarajan, thanks to Cummins' superb catch.

Curran tried to slap the ball over mid off, miscued. Cummins, running behind from mid on, timed his jump to perfection as he reverse cupped an overhead catch.

Abhishek Sharma

After SRH saw the backs of Curran and Raza, there was still no let up from Punjab with Jitesh Sharma and Shashank Singh attempting a counter assault.

Jitesh, in particular, got off the mark quickly and hit a boundary off Natarajan. In the next over he lofted a Nitish Reddy delivery for a six and just when it looked like he was stepping on the accelerator, Abhishek Sharma got into the act.

Jitesh tried to pull a slower ball, but was done in by the lack of pace. The ball flew high, Abhishek ran forward and completed the catch on a tumble.

Nitish Reddy

The night belonged to Nitish Reddy.

After a match-saving half-century, he delivered while fielding too. Despite hitting a boundary, Prabhsimran Singh looked ill at ease at the crease and went after a full ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He sliced the ball over cover point, Reddy ran back, kept his eyes on the ball till the very end and pocketed the catch safely.

Shikhar Dhawan

SRH's Travis Head got a lucky reprieve when a caught behind, off the very first ball off the innings off Kagiso Rabada, was not reviewed by Punjab.

With the ball moving around, Head lived dangerously, got streaky boundaries and just when he was finding his feet, Arshdeep Singh struck.

The ball moving and angling across the left-hander, Head went for the big drive, miscued, the ball flew up in the air over mid off. Dhawan running back, his eyes trained on the ball till the very last second, completed a superb running catch.

