Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?

That's Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma!

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson introduces cricket legend and RR Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhajanlal Sharma/X

Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, met the Rajasthan Royals players and management and congratulated them on their unbeaten run in IPL 2024.

'Today I made a courtesy visit to the players of Rajasthan Royals team at OTS residence and while encouraging them, sent my heartfelt best wishes for the upcoming matches,' the Rajasthan CM tweeted.

Sharma met the Rajasthan Royals cricketers and support staff at his official residence, where they were welcomed with Rajasthani turbans.

State Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), Rajasthan Royals Vice President Rajeev Khanna and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara were also present.

Rajasthan currently top the IPL standings.