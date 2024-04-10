News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?

Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 10, 2024 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

That's Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma!

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson introduces cricket legend and RR Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhajanlal Sharma/X
 

Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, met the Rajasthan Royals players and management and congratulated them on their unbeaten run in IPL 2024.

'Today I made a courtesy visit to the players of Rajasthan Royals team at OTS residence and while encouraging them, sent my heartfelt best wishes for the upcoming matches,' the Rajasthan CM tweeted.

Sharma met the Rajasthan Royals cricketers and support staff at his official residence, where they were welcomed with Rajasthani turbans.

State Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), Rajasthan Royals Vice President Rajeev Khanna and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara were also present.

Rajasthan currently top the IPL standings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: How Royals End Their Team Dinners
SEE: How Royals End Their Team Dinners
Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL'
Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL'
Discipline, diet, rehab: All in the making of SKY 2.0
Discipline, diet, rehab: All in the making of SKY 2.0
PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?
PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?
BJP slams Tejashwi for eating fish during Navratri
BJP slams Tejashwi for eating fish during Navratri
Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China
Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China
BJP drops 2-time Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher
BJP drops 2-time Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PBKS Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

PBKS Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

PBKS Vs SRH: Which Batter Impressed Most?

PBKS Vs SRH: Which Batter Impressed Most?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances