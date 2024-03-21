Hardik-Rohit Hug!

Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/X

The cricketing world is abuzz after images emerged of Mumbai Indians' new captain Hardik Pandya sharing a hug with his predecessor, Rohit Sharma, during a practice session.

MI fans have been upset about Rohit being replaced by Hardik as Mumbai Indians captain. While the move itself is causing a stir, it's the way Rohit was sidelined that has angered his fans.

Despite the controversy, both players have assured a positive working relationship.

The hug has sparked speculation about a possible thaw following the captaincy swap earlier this year.