Rohit's Tweet Hints At Rift With Hardik?

The Mumbai Indians bounced back from a rough start to their IPL 2024 campaign with a convincing 29 run victory against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

This win follows a period of intense scrutiny for the team, including Captain Hardik Pandya who faced criticism from fans after three initial losses.

Both Hardik and Rohit Sharma, the former captain, took to social media to celebrate the win.

Hardik's post included a picture featuring Rohit, while Rohit's post did not feature Hardik. This seemingly minor detail has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans interpreting it as a sign of a deepening divide within the MI dressing room.

