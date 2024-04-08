News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's Tweet Hints At Rift With Hardik?

Rohit's Tweet Hints At Rift With Hardik?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 08, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

The Mumbai Indians bounced back from a rough start to their IPL 2024 campaign with a convincing 29 run victory against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

This win follows a period of intense scrutiny for the team, including Captain Hardik Pandya who faced criticism from fans after three initial losses.

Both Hardik and Rohit Sharma, the former captain, took to social media to celebrate the win.

Hardik's post included a picture featuring Rohit, while Rohit's post did not feature Hardik. This seemingly minor detail has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans interpreting it as a sign of a deepening divide within the MI dressing room.

Take a look:

 

Hardik Pandya

 

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

 

Hardik Pandya

 

Hardik Pandya

 

Hardik Pandya

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: MI open account with 29-run win over DC
IPL PIX: MI open account with 29-run win over DC
Hardik credits MI's turnaround to...
Hardik credits MI's turnaround to...
No boos for Hardik as 18,000 children cheer on MI
No boos for Hardik as 18,000 children cheer on MI
Kriti Looks HOTTER Than Summer!
Kriti Looks HOTTER Than Summer!
BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail
BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail
Is This The Catch Of IPL 2024?
Is This The Catch Of IPL 2024?
Lizaad Williams joins DC as replacement for Brook
Lizaad Williams joins DC as replacement for Brook

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

DC Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

DC Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

DC Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!

DC Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances