Rinku, KKR Coach Show Off Moves

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

The Kolkata Knight Riders camp is buzzing with excitement and camaraderie ahead of IPL 2024.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Knights celebrated with a lively team bonding session that had everyone moving and grooving.

IMAGE: Ole Ole echoes at the KKR camp.

A highlight of the evening was a surprise dance performance by star finisher Rinku Singh and Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit!

The unlikely duo took centre stage, breaking into an energetic rendition of the iconic Bollywood song Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi.

The video, shared on the KKR social media channels with the caption, 'Dancing with the stars', perfectly captures the lighthearted and positive atmosphere in the KKR camp.

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma dances to Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.