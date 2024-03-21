News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rinku, KKR Coach Show Off Moves

Rinku, KKR Coach Show Off Moves

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 21, 2024 15:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X
 

The Kolkata Knight Riders camp is buzzing with excitement and camaraderie ahead of IPL 2024.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Knights celebrated with a lively team bonding session that had everyone moving and grooving.

 

IMAGE: Ole Ole echoes at the KKR camp.

A highlight of the evening was a surprise dance performance by star finisher Rinku Singh and Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit!

The unlikely duo took centre stage, breaking into an energetic rendition of the iconic Bollywood song Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi.

 

The video, shared on the KKR social media channels with the caption, 'Dancing with the stars', perfectly captures the lighthearted and positive atmosphere in the KKR camp.

 

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma dances to Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
SEE: Hardik-Rohit Hug!
SEE: Hardik-Rohit Hug!
AB's prediction: Virat Kohli set to dominate IPL 2024
AB's prediction: Virat Kohli set to dominate IPL 2024
Award to TM Krishna: Madras Academy event boycotted
Award to TM Krishna: Madras Academy event boycotted
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
Karnataka Guv returns bill to collect temple funds
Karnataka Guv returns bill to collect temple funds
EC asks govt to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages
EC asks govt to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Can Gambhir Magic Bring KKR Title 3?

Can Gambhir Magic Bring KKR Title 3?

SEE: Maxwell Mimics Kohli In Nets

SEE: Maxwell Mimics Kohli In Nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances