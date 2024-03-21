News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL 2024 Opener

Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL 2024 Opener

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 21, 2024 10:56 IST
IPL

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Get ready for a night of electrifying entertainment as the Indian Premier League returns for another season.

The opening ceremony on Friday, March 22 promises to be a star-studded spectacle, setting the stage for an epic cricket battle between the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

 

Legendary composer AR Rahman will headline the ceremony, weaving his magic with a captivating performance that transcends genres and languages. Sonu Nigam, the versatile playback singer whose voice has graced countless Bollywood hits, will join the musical extravaganza.

But that's not all! Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will bring their signature charisma and high-octane energy to the ceremony.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, setting the stage for the much-anticipated clash between CSK and RCB at 8:00 PM IST.

REDIFF CRICKET
