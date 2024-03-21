Maxwell Mimics Kohli In Nets

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Get ready for some laughs, RCB fans!

At Wednesday's practice session at the Chepauk stadium, RCB batter Glenn Maxwell brought the house down with his spot-on imitation of team-mate Virat Kohli.

Kohli was in 'beast mode' in the nets, unleashing a variety of powerful shots. But stealing the show was Maxwell, who hilariously mimicked Kohli's batting technique and even his on-field mannerisms.

Soon, Mohammed Siraj joined the fun, adding to the jovial atmosphere.

Even amidst the laughter, Maxwell couldn't help but be impressed by Kohli's laser focus. Completely zoned in on the ball, Kohli remained oblivious to the playful antics behind him.