King Kohli does it again!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X.com

In a historic feat, Indian batting legend Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into cricket lore by becoming the first player to smash 8,000 runs in the IPL.

This remarkable achievement unfolded during a high-pressure Eliminator clash between his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kohli, leading the IPL 2024 run scorers' chart, needed just 29 runs to reach the coveted milestone, a testament to his consistent brilliance throughout the years.

He achieved this feat with his characteristic elegance, scoring 33 runs off 24 balls with three boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. His nearest competitor, Shikhar Dhawan, stands far behind at 6,769 runs.

This season has been a prolific one for Kohli. He has amassed a staggering 741 runs in just 15 matches for RCB, boasting an impressive average of 64 and a lightning-fast strike rate of 155.

He's even managed to notch up a century and five well-deserved half-centuries.

Despite his personal milestone, RCB fell short in the Eliminator, leaving Kohli's dream of an IPL title unfulfilled for yet another year.