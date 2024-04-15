CSK Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!

While a number of players contributed to a thrilling encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Matheesha Pathirana's exceptional bowling performance was the game-changer.

His four-wicket haul perfectly executed CSK's strategy of exploiting the larger side of the boundary, ultimately leading them to a well-deserved 20 run victory.

The best bowlers in the game at the Wankhede in Mumbai:

Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians started their chase of a 200 run target with a familiar swagger, mirroring their recent demolition of RCB's 196 in just 15.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looked unstoppable, carving their way to a quickfire 70 run opening partnership in just seven overs.

However, the tide turned dramatically with the introduction of Matheesha Pathirana, fresh from an injury layoff.

While Kishan enjoyed a fortunate escape with a miscued shot off Pathirana's first ball, the Sri Lankan bowler quickly displayed his prowess.

He then welcomed Suryakumar Yadav (0) with a searing 151.2 kmph yorker that darted back in, leaving the batter with no room for maneuver. The very next delivery, a cleverly disguised wide bouncer, tempted Yadav into a mistimed pull shot. Mustafizur Rahman, positioned at a fine third man, displayed exceptional athleticism to grab a sensational catch, effectively nullifying Mumbai's early momentum.

Pathirana wasn't done. He tightened his grip on the match with his disciplined bowling. Dots began to dominate the scoreboard, and the pressure started to mount on the Mumbai batters.

A perfectly executed slower ball then accounted for Tilak Varma, leaving Mumbai in a precarious position.

Sensing his opportunity, Pathirana exploited the larger leg-side boundary to his advantage. He sent a quick, accurate delivery clattering into the stumps of power-hitter Romario Shepherd, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a late Mumbai onslaught.

Pathirana's exceptional bowling performance proved to be the game-changer for CSK. His crucial wickets of Kishan, Yadav, Varma, and Shepherd dismantled Mumbai's chase.

His four wickets for just 28 runs ultimately restricted Mumbai to a total that CSK could comfortably defend.

He combined exceptional control with subtle variations in pace, exploiting the field placements he had set up meticulously.

Jasprit Bumrah

Even on a wicket conducive to high scores, Bumrah displayed exceptional control and stingy bowling for the Mumbai Indians (0-27). While the other Mumbai bowlers struggled to contain the rampant Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bumrah remained a constant threat.

His pinpoint yorkers and precise deliveries restricted CSK's batters from scoring freely in the death overs, a crucial factor in the match.

While Hardik Pandya provided the breakthrough with a clever slower ball dismissal of Gaikwad, the responsibility of containing CSK in the final overs fell squarely on Bumrah's shoulders.

He rose to the occasion, conceding a mere single boundary across his two overs (17th and 19th). This disciplined display effectively squeezed the runs and applied immense pressure on the CSK batters.

While Bumrah's efforts might not have translated into wickets, his economical spell restricted CSK to a significantly lower total than they might have otherwise achieved on a high-scoring pitch.

CSK Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!