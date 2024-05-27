Ramandeep Takes A Stunner!

The IPL 2024 Final turned out to be a lopsided contest.



Kolkata Knight Riders continued their rampaging form to trounce Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets and clinch their third IPL title.



KKR's bowlers were clinical while their fielding was top notch. Except for Mitchell Starc putting down a simple catch their catching was flawless.



A look at the best catches of the IPL final...





Ramandeep Singh

The SRH right-hander got a thick leading edge looking to swat the pacer over the leg side. The ball soared high on the leg side as Ramandeep Singh showed great composure to settle under the ball and comfortably pouch the catch with the reverse cup.





Mitchell Starc

Andre Russell struck in his first over with the well-set Aiden Markram's wicket. The South African tried to get SRH back on track in the company of compatriot Heinrich Klaasen. but his innings was cut short by Russell.

Markram was done in by some extra bounce on the short ball as he ended up mishitting the pull shot straight into the hands of Starc at long on in the 11th over.



Sunil Narine

Despite SRH losing wickets regularly, Shahbaz Ahmed made the mistake of playing the risky sweep shot against Varun Chakravarthy. The SRH left-hander top edged the sweep shot and sliced a simple catch to Sunil Narine at short fine leg, who took a couple of steps back to pouch it, in the 12th over.



Shahbaz Ahmed

The KKR opener, who scored six, got a thick leading edge which was taken by Shahbaz running in from deep mid wicket.

IPL 2024 Final: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!