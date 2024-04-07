News
Death bowling a concern for DC, reckons Pant

Death bowling a concern for DC, reckons Pant

Source: PTI
April 07, 2024 21:16 IST
IMAGE: Romario Shepherd whacks the ball past Anrich Nortje en roure his 32-run barrage against the bowler in the last over of the MI innings. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Romario Shepherd whacks the ball past Anrich Nortje en roure his 32-run barrage against the bowler in the last over of the MI innings. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals slumped to their fourth loss from five matches to languish at the bottom of the standings after their 29-run loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

Skipper Rishabh Pant blamed the defeat on their poor batting and death overs bowling. Anrich Nortje gave away 32 runs in the final over which cost DC the game.

"The bowlers needed to bowl into the wicket, slower ones and the variations were important. The bowlers needed to understand the conditions well. I think we need to improve on a few areas -- death-over bowling and our batting as well."

Delhi Capitals imposing chase of 235 was ignited by Tristan Stubbs 71 not out from 25 balls. But he lacked support at the other end.

"Definitely, we were in contention, but we didn't have enough runs in the batting powerplay, especially when you're chasing such a big score.

"We batted well in the next few overs, but it's not easy to constantly score 15 runs per over for many overs. Yes, we had a few bad overs (with the ball), but it does happen at times," Pant said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

