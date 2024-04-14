PBKS Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

It was an evening of catches and wickets and sprinkling of sixes as the Rajasthan Royals pulled off a great escape against the Punjab Kings in a final over thriller in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The best catches of the match...

Dhruv Jurel

India's Test wicket-keeper, playing fielder in the IPL, took three catches, one better than the other.

He was the ball magnet as the ball followed him everywhere. He first came into action when Prabhsimran Singh danced down the track and miscued a shot only to be caught at long on by Jurel.

Jurel then held on to an important catch to dismiss Sam Curran and shift the momentum more in Rajasthan's favour. Curran miscued his shot, Jurel ran in from the deep and dove to complete a fine catch.

His third catch came when he caught Shashank Singh off Kuldeep Sen.

Jurel became the first fielder to take three catches in an IPL innings in two different games for Rajasthan, having done so against LSG earlier this season.

Kagiso Rabada

Just like Punjab, Rajasthan also struggled in the middle of their innings, losing quick wickets.

After losing three quick wickets, Jurel and Riyan Parag were starting to build a stand. Just then Arshdeep Singh struck as Parag miscued the pull, the top edge taken cleanly by Rabada who ran across from deep mid wicket to complete the catch.

Shashank Singh

Parag was soon followed by Jurel who played a bad shot to get out.

A short of length ball by Harshal Patel, Jurel mishit the ball as he went for the big heave. Shashank Singh ran in from the deep, slid and completed a superb catch.

