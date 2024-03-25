Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians: The Best Bowlers!

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans picked up a six run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 opener. Photographs: BCCI

It was the bowlers who turned the match on its head as the Gujarat Titans continued their dominance over Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi stadium.

A look at the best bowling performances from the GT vs MI IPL match in Ahmedabad:

Jasprit Bumrah

Boom Boom is back! And his comeback has added the much-need boost the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up was missing last year.

Playing in his first IPL match in two years, Bumrah was at his lethal best as he turned in sizzling figures of 3/14.

Bowling his sizzling yorkers at will, Bumrah helped Mumbai restrict the Titans to 168/6.

Bumrah didn't open the bowling and one was only left wondering why as he struck in his very first over.

Brought into the attack in the fourth over, Bumrah immediately halted the Titans' fiery start, with a searing yorker which knocked back Wriddhiman Saha's stumps.

He came back in the 17th over and his double strike put the Titans on the backfoot. Starting the over with a slower one, Bumrah picked up the big scalp of David Miller.

Bumrah picked up Sai Sudharsan in the same over to walk away with a sizzling three wicket haul.

Azmatullah Omarzai

The Afghanistan all-rounder made an instant impact in the IPL. After a quickfire knock, Omarzai delivered in his very first over in the league.

With Shubman Gill trusting him with the new ball, Omarzai repaid his skipper's faith. After beginning with three dots on the trot, Omarzai struck with his fourth delivery to remove Ishan Kishan.

Pulling his length back and pitching it around middle and off, Omarzai got Kishan to nudge it to the 'keeper to depart for a duck. With a moderate score to defend, the 24 year old handed GT the perfect start.

After young Naman Dhir piled pressure on the Titans with some big shots, Omarzai gets it spot on, but the umpire didn't think so.

A big appeal from the bowler saw Gill take a review and it was the right call. Ball-tracking showed it crashing into the middle and leg stump to end Dhir's spirited charge.

On his IPL debut, Omarzai turned in figures of 2/27 in the three overs he bowled.

Sai Kishore

He has enjoyed a strong run in the domestic circuit this season and Sai Kishore carried his form into the IPL, bowling an economical spell for the Titans.

Conceding just one boundary and one maximum, Kishore kept the batters quiet with an economy rate of 6.

Gill brought Kishore into the attack after the Powerplay. With MI cruising towards the target, scoring 52/2 in the Powerplay, Titans needed to put the brakes on the visitors.

And that's exactly what Sai did, as the boundaries dried up in his spell. With the charging Dewald Brevis and Rohit Sharma in the middle, Kishore nailed his deliveries, conceding just three in his first over.

Though he went wicketless in his first three overs, he was well rewarded for his economical spell in his final over.

Bowling out in the 13th over, Kishore brought the Titans back into the game as he broke Rohit and Dewald's partnership.

A full outside off delivery and Rohit failed to connect. A huge appeal from Sai saw the umpire raising the finger. A dejected Rohit reviewed the call, but it was Sai who had the last laugh, as ball tracking showed it crashing into the middle stump. Kishore's strike denied Rohit a half-century.

Mohit Sharma

He was a match-winner for the Titans last season and once again he proved his worth in Gujarat's opening match. Coming on as an Impact Sub, Mohit didn't get off to the perfect start as he was hit for a boundary on the very first delivery.

Furthermore, he failed to take a follow on catch to dismiss Rohit. But that didn't put Mohit on the backfoot as he delivered Dewald Brevis' big wicket.

Just as Brevis threatened to take the match out of Gujarat's reach, Mohit struck in his third over. A 108 kph delivery saw Brevis hit it straight to Mohit who made no mistake this time, taking a stellar follow on catch.

Mohit was clinical for the Titans as he delivered another scalp with his final delivery. With Tim David attempting to break free, Sharma bowled a slow bouncer, cramping David for room. Looking to pull, David got it off the top edge as David Miller picked up a fine catch.

Mohit turned in figures of 2/32 in his four over spell.

Umesh Yadav

The seasoned fast bowler may not have bowled economical spells, but he did bowl the most important over for the Titans.

Yadav, who shared the new ball with Omarzai, was hit by Rohit Sharma and conceded nine in his first over and 10 in his next.

Though he leaked 19 runs in his first two overs, Gill entrusted him with the final over. With MI needing 19 and Hardik Pandya on strike, Umesh had a task at hand. The MI skipper took the assault to Yadav, smashing him for 6 and 4. But Umesh had the last say, delivering under pressure.

The seasoned campaigner first cramped Hardik with a short delivery, ending his cameo, and then struck on the very next ball to send Piyush Chawla back for a duck to end MI's hopes.

GT Vs MI: Who Bowled The Best Spell?