Rediff.com  » Cricket » Parag keeps it simple: 'Watch the ball, hit the ball'

Parag keeps it simple: 'Watch the ball, hit the ball'

Source: ANI
April 02, 2024 09:13 IST
Riyan Parag

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting allrounder Riyan Parag pointed out his goal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said that the aim is to '"hit the ball'.

Parag played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 39 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday. He smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 138.46. The 22-year-old got hold of the 'orange cap' in IPL 2024 after his blistering knock.

The Rajasthan-based franchise sealed a 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

Riyan Parag

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Parag accepted that he has not performed in the T20 tournament for the past three to four years. He added that this time he has been practising hard.

"Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before I would think about things too much, this year the goal is simple, watch the ball, hit the ball. For 3-4 years I haven't performed well (in the IPL.) When the performances are not coming, you get back to the drawing board. I practised really hard, I have practised these kind of scenarios," Parag said.

Source: ANI
