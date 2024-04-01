Khaleel's 'Ultimate Goal' Is...

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed starred for the Delhi Capitals with figures of 2 for 21 against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Following his team's 20 run win over Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League game, Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed said he aspires to return to play for India at the international level after proving himself in the domestic set-up.

Khaleel, who last played for India in 2019, picked 13 wickets from 14 T20I matches for India, at an economy for almost 9 runs per over.

In the ODI format, Khaleel has 15 wickets from 11 matches at an economy of 5.81

'I have worked hard in the domestic season. I played a lot of matches in the last six months, which has helped me know my game better. I love it when the ball swings and the batters get beaten. The red-ball game teaches you a lot about how the ball is coming out of the hand. Have tried to figure out how I can keep myself fit,' said Khaleel, who was adjudged as Player of the Match for his spell of 2/21 in four overs.

'The ultimate goal is to play for India.'

Left-arm pacer Khaleel's burst with the new ball put CSK on the backfoot from the outset.

'I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance,' Ahmed said at the post-match press conference.

'The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles.

'It all came due to the domestic season, it gave me good confidence before coming into the IPL and it's been a great feeling.'

In the Ranji Trophy season, Khaleel featured in six matches, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.78, with 4/19 being his best bowling figures.