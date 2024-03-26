News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli first Indian to achieve this T20 landmark...

Kohli first Indian to achieve this T20 landmark...

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 26, 2024 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scored 12092 runs at an average of 41, including eight centuries and 92 fifties in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting star Virat Kohli completed an unique feat as he became the first Indian to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

 

In 378 T20 matches, Kohli has scored 12092 runs at an average of 41, including eight centuries and 92 fifties.

Overall, he is the third player after West Indies batting great Chris Gayle (110 fifty-plus scores including 22 centuries) and Australian great David Warner (109 fifty-plus scores including eight centuries).

Kohli got to the landmark during RCB's four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings on Monday when he stroked a brilliant 77 from 49 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes.

He boasts of an incredible record in IPL, with 7361 runs in 239 matches at an average of 37, with seven centuries and 51 fifties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli
Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli
PBKS Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?
PBKS Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?
'We paid the price for dropping a player like Kohli'
'We paid the price for dropping a player like Kohli'
MP temple bans outside colours during Rangpanchami
MP temple bans outside colours during Rangpanchami
5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak
5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak
AAP protesters held during march to PM's residence
AAP protesters held during march to PM's residence
Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9
Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into athletes'

'Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into athletes'

Virat Kohli roars back: 'I'm not done yet'

Virat Kohli roars back: 'I'm not done yet'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances