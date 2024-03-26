Kohli first Indian to achieve this T20 landmark...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scored 12092 runs at an average of 41, including eight centuries and 92 fifties in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting star Virat Kohli completed an unique feat as he became the first Indian to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

In 378 T20 matches, Kohli has scored 12092 runs at an average of 41, including eight centuries and 92 fifties.



Overall, he is the third player after West Indies batting great Chris Gayle (110 fifty-plus scores including 22 centuries) and Australian great David Warner (109 fifty-plus scores including eight centuries).



Kohli got to the landmark during RCB's four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings on Monday when he stroked a brilliant 77 from 49 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes.

He boasts of an incredible record in IPL, with 7361 runs in 239 matches at an average of 37, with seven centuries and 51 fifties.