His bat does the talking: Kohli's childhood coach

IMAGE: Virat Kohli led RCB’s batting with a match-winning knock against PBKS. Photograph: BCCI

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma lauded the batter following his match-winning performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Kohli's batting masterclass combined with Karthik and Mahipal Lomror's finishing touches sealed a four-wicket win for the RCB against PBKS at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following Kohli’s 77-run innings, Rajkumar took to his official social media handle, Instagram and posted a picture of the 35-year-old from the match with a caption: "His bat does the talking".

Kohli registered a unique record during the match. The opener completed his 100th T20 fifty-plus score, becoming the first Indian and overall only third player to do so.