News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » His bat does the talking: Kohli's childhood coach

His bat does the talking: Kohli's childhood coach

Source: ANI
March 26, 2024 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli led RCB’s batting with a match-winning knock against PBKS. Photograph: BCCI

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma lauded the batter following his match-winning performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Kohli's batting masterclass combined with Karthik and Mahipal Lomror's finishing touches sealed a four-wicket win for the RCB against PBKS at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

 

Following Kohli’s 77-run innings, Rajkumar took to his official social media handle, Instagram and posted a picture of the 35-year-old from the match with a caption: "His bat does the talking".

Kohli registered a unique record during the match. The opener completed his 100th T20 fifty-plus score, becoming the first Indian and overall only third player to do so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Tired of all the chatter about Kohli's approach'
'Tired of all the chatter about Kohli's approach'
Virat Kohli roars back: 'I'm not done yet'
Virat Kohli roars back: 'I'm not done yet'
Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli
Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli
Auto component makers to gain from new EV policy
Auto component makers to gain from new EV policy
Rashmika's Working Holi
Rashmika's Working Holi
Recipe: Restaurant-Style Peas Pulau
Recipe: Restaurant-Style Peas Pulau
Blood Suckers Turn Healers In Kashmir
Blood Suckers Turn Healers In Kashmir

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Kohli was important on that pitch: Faf du Plessis

Kohli was important on that pitch: Faf du Plessis

PBKS Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?

PBKS Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances