Rediff.com  » Cricket » Orange Cap and Aww!

Orange Cap and Aww!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 02, 2024 10:58 IST
Riyan Parag

Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/X
 

Riyan Parag's scintillating performance against Mumbai Indians wasn't just a win for the Rajasthan Royals, it was a personal triumph.

After a blistering 54 that secured a six wicket victory, Parag shared a heartwarming hug with his mother in the team hotel.

A video posted by the RR team's official handle captured this emotional moment, where his mother proudly placed the Orange Cap (awarded for most runs) on Riyan's head. The tweet accompanying the video simply stated, 'No one loves you like your mom does.'

 

This heartwarming scene comes after a significant turnaround for Riyan in IPL 2024. Having struggled in recent seasons, the 22 year old silenced his critics with a promotion to bat at number four and a newfound maturity in his batting.

His aggressive intent has yielded impressive results -- 181 runs in just three matches, including two half-centuries, at a staggering average of 181 and a strike rate exceeding 160.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

