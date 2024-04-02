MI Vs RR: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

IMAGE: Trent Boult stole the show with his exceptional spell at the Wankhede. Photograph: BCCI

The Wankhede is used to lofty hits and big totals. But Monday's IPL encounter between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals saw the bowlers grab the limelight.

Royals' bowlers set the stage for their third straight win of the season; Mumbai too had some stellar spells, but in vain.

Trent Boult led the way with a brilliant spell as his sizzling effort saw Royals breach Mumbai's den in front of a packed stadium.

The bowlers who dominated the Mumbai Indians-Rajasthan Royals match:

Trent Boult

Boult stunned the Wankhede into silence with his double strike in the first over of the match.

Boult got crowd favourite Rohit Sharma caught behind for a duck with Sanju Samson taking a fine catch to his right before Naman Dhir was trapped leg before off the next delivery as he played all over the inswinger trying to flick across the line.

In his next over, the Kiwi pacer bagged Impact Player Dewald Brevis, who was caught at short third man for a duck.

Boult had taken 3/4 in his first two overs to leave MI struggling on 16/3 in three overs.

Even though he went for nine runs in the 16th over he finished with good figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Player of the Match Boult's sizzling display saw him set up Rajasthan's comfortable win.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal once again showed why he is one of the best spinners in the league.

The experienced leg-spinner ran through the MI middle order with wickets at crucial junctures.

Just when Hardik Pandya looked to be getting MI back on track, he was undone by Chahal's guile. Looking to loft the leggie down the ground, he failed to middle the shot and was caught at long on for 34.

He then accounted for another well-set batter in Tilak Varma, who was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin at short third man for 32.

Chahal ensured there was no late recovery for the hosts as he got Gerald Coetzee in the 17th over to claim superb figures of 3/11 in four overs.

Nandre Burger

Playing his first IPL season, the young South African pacer is already looking a class apart.

Burger made some crucial strikes to continue his good form in IPL 2024.

He produced a beauty, getting extra bounce and movement, to get rid of Ishan Kishan, who poked and got an edge to be caught behind for 16.

Later, he got another key wicket in the form of Tim David, who pulled the short ball into the hands of Boult at square leg in the 19th over, as he claimed 2/32 in four overs.

Akash Madhwal

The fast bowler established himself as one of Rohit Sharma's go-to bowlers and on Monday, Madhwal once again bowled a fiery spell.

Hardik Pandya brought Madhwal into the attack in the fifth over and he struck with his first ball.

Bowling a short one outside off, Madhwal trapped Royals Skipper Sanju Samson.

In his very next over, Madhwal's 134 kph bouncer saw Jos Buttler attempting to pull, but hit a flat shot straight to Piyush Chawla.

Madhwal's double strike gave MI a glimmer of hope.

With Ashwin and Parag racing away with the chase, Madhwal came back in the 13th over to pick up his third wicket. Striking in his final over, he removed Ashwin.

Madhwal's 3/20 gave the former champs something to smile about as they fell to their third straight loss.

MI Vs RR: Who Bowled The Best Spell?