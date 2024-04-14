News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'No injury concerns...trying to support Maxwell as best as we can'

'No injury concerns...trying to support Maxwell as best as we can'

Source: PTI
April 14, 2024 19:51 IST
IMAGE: Putting injury concerns to rest, Glenn Maxwell put in the hard yards during RCB’s training session ahead of the IPL match against SRH. Photograph: RCB/X

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Sunday allayed fitness concerns surrounding Glenn Maxwell ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

Maxwell had suffered a hit on his thumb while fielding in RCB's previous match against Mumbai Indians, but Bobat said the Australian all-rounder has recovered well.

 

"Maxi has had a couple of scans, and he's okay at the minute. So, there's no injury concerns. He's going to practice today and get more of a feel," said Bobat in the pre-match press meet.

Maxwell has been going through a shabby IPL this season, having managed to score just 32 runs from six matches at an average of 5.33.

However, Bobat backed Maxwell to turn things around sooner than later.

"He's disappointed. He obviously has high standards and has a very, very impressive 12 to 24 months. He's in our plans, and is an important part of our batting lineup. So, up until now, we're trying to support him as best as we can and help him find his best form," he said.

Bobat said Maxwell's return to form is vital for RCB in the middle-overs.

"It's good to see Rajat (Patidar) come back to some form in the last game (against MI). We're really trying to target that middle phase of the game where we feel like we could probably score at a better rate or put more pressure on the opposition. So, we're trying to work with him (Maxwell) to do that," he added.

Later, Maxwell engaged himself actively in the RCB net session, hinting at his readiness to take on SRH.

Source: PTI
