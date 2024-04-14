Samson relieved after tense win over Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer hit 3 sixes and a four at the crunch in a 10-ball 27 to earn Rajasthan Royals victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL match at Mullanpur on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals surged to their fifth victory in six games in IPL 2024 but skipper Sanju Samson does not want to get too ambitious, as past experiences have taught him to never take things for granted.

The Royals survived some tense moments before getting past a fighting Punjab Kings by three wickets to consolidate their position atop the points table with 10 from six games.

"You can never take it for granted. Last game, we did some really good things but ended up losing. Tonight, we made more mistakes and won. Cricket is a funny game, so you have to put your head down and just focus on the process,” he said, at the post-match presentation in Mullanpur.

Despite chasing a meagre 148, Rajasthan made heavy weather of the target before crossing the line off the second last delivery of the match, and Samson admitted they were tensed.

"We all were (tensed). Games against Punjab in the last few overs, I don't know what it is, they are always close. It was a very funny game," he said.

It was Shimron Hetmyer, who earned Rajasthan Royals victory with a 10-ball 27 not out.

"He has been doing it for years and years. He has confidence about his skills. Rovman (Powell) and Hettie, having them, was good.”

With Jos Buttler still recovering from a niggle, RR sent in debutant Tanush Kotian as opener along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The 25-year-old found the going tough during his 31-ball 24.

"He (Kotian) is a very interesting youngster. He came in as an all-rounder. Had a fabulous Ranji Trophy season. He has been impressing everyone in the nets. We had a proper settled batting order, so we did not want to unsettle it.

"Jos is almost ready for the next game and we wanted to try him (Kotian) up the order."

On Jaiswal's 39 off 28 balls, Samson said: "Happy to see him (Jaiswal) spend time and get 30-40; hopefully he can have a big game next match."

Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings captain, praised the team for fighting it out and hoped they will put up a better show in the next game.

"The wicket was slightly slow. We did not start very well with the bat and then finished off well, much like it was with them. It was a really good effort to get to what we did. Any time you get to 150, you are in the game.

“Unfortunately, another close one for us, but positive signs. We want to improve and get a few more runs. We bowled really well as a unit and fielded well. A little disappointed and we will bounce back in the next game.”

Hetmyer, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’, said being a finisher is a "blessing and a curse" at the same time.

"Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. Happy I could help my team win tonight.”