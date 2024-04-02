IMAGE: The Rajasthan Royals fielders had a busy day on the field, taking as many as eight catches at the Wankhede. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai India's IPL encounter at the Wankhede will be remembered for the stellar catches that were on display.

The Wankhede crowd witnessed some exceptional athleticism with some fine fielding.

In a match that witnessed ten catches, Royals fielders were on point, picking up eight catches.

Some of the best catches in the Mumbai Indians=Rajasthan Royals IPL encounter:

Rovman Powell

Substitute Rovman Powell took a well-judged catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in the 10th over.

The right-hander chanced his arm against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looking to loft it down the ground, but failed to middle it. Powell took his time to settle under the high catch before he pouched it with both hands.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hproduced a moment of magic on the field. He took a stunning catch diving full length to his right at point to get rid of Piyush Chawla, who had attempted to steer the short ball from Avesh Khan to third man.

Shimron was busy on the field, taking another one to end Gerald Coetzee's stint at the crease.

Tilak Varma

Tilak took a good running catch to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Akash Madhwal claimed his third wicket as Ashwin got a thick edge trying to hit across the line. Tilak, running back from backward point, held onto a well-judged catch.

Piyush Chawla

Jos Buttler's poor run with the bat continued.

The English batter was dismissed for 13 when he pulled pacer Madhwal straight into the hands of Piyush Chawla at fine leg for his third straight failure.

Chawla couldn't get an easier catch as he didn't have to move a bit as the top edge flew straight to him.

MI Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?