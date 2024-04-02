Amitabh Bachchan Cheers MI

Photographs: BCCI

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took time out to attend Mumbai Indians' first home match of IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Bachchan, 81, was all by himself in the Garware Level 2 stand at the Wankhede.

Also seen at the game was Ritika Sajdeh, who came to cheer husband Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck.



Anant Ambani, whose family owns the Mumbai Indians, was spotted, flanked by his fiancee Radhika Merchant and her father Viren Merchant.