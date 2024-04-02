News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Amitabh Bachchan Cheers MI

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers MI

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 02, 2024 07:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: BCCI
 

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took time out to attend Mumbai Indians' first home match of IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Bachchan, 81, was all by himself in the Garware Level 2 stand at the Wankhede.

Also seen at the game was Ritika Sajdeh, who came to cheer husband Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Anant Ambani, whose family owns the Mumbai Indians, was spotted, flanked by his fiancee Radhika Merchant and her father Viren Merchant.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Hugs, Boos For Pandya At Wankhede
Hugs, Boos For Pandya At Wankhede
MI vs RR: Who Played The Best Knock?
MI vs RR: Who Played The Best Knock?
IPL PIX: Rampaging Royals blow away MI at Wankhede!
IPL PIX: Rampaging Royals blow away MI at Wankhede!
Hugs, Boos For Pandya At Wankhede
Hugs, Boos For Pandya At Wankhede
MI vs RR: Who Played The Best Knock?
MI vs RR: Who Played The Best Knock?
Summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD
Summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD
Rs 3,500 cr income tax notices: Cong gets SC relief
Rs 3,500 cr income tax notices: Cong gets SC relief

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Meet Gambhir's 'forever champions'

Meet Gambhir's 'forever champions'

'If you aren't impressed with Pant...'

'If you aren't impressed with Pant...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances