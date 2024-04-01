News
CSK Vs DC: Who Took The Best Catch?

CSK Vs DC: Who Took The Best Catch?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 01, 2024 13:29 IST
Not only were his searing yorkers the talking point, but Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana's stunning diving catch to dismiss David Warner had everyone stand up and take notice.

CSK senior pro Mahendra Singh Dhoni took a sharp catch with the gloves, while Ruturaj Gaikwad also came up with a pretty good catch at long off.

A look at the best catches from the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals game on March 31, 2024:

 

Matheesha Pathirana

In the 10th over, Mustafizur Rahman's slower ball enticed David Warner for a reverse scoop, but Pathirana, with a sensational diving one-handed catch to his right at short third man, ensured the Aussie's departure for 52 off 35 balls.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

In the 11th over, a touch outside off spinner Ravindra Jadeja induced an edge from Prithvi Shaw. 42-year-old Dhoni, behind the stumps, showed he is pretty dependable with the gloves with a flawless catch to dismiss the DC opener for 43 off 27 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

In the 19th over, Rishabh Pant miscued a lofted shot off Pathirana. CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, stationed at long off, displayed exceptional athleticism with a diving left-handed grab to dismiss the DC skipper for 51 off 32 balls.

Tristan Stubbs

In the third over, Khaleel Ahmed's short delivery forced an awkward pull shot from left-hander Rachin Ravindra. The miscue offered a chance, which Stubbs capitalised on with a tumbling catch at mid-on, sending the batter back for a meager 2 runs off 12 deliveries.

David Warner

Introduced in the 14th over, Mukesh Kumar took three deliveries to strike. Ajinkya Rahane, who had scored 45 from 30 balls, looked to attack Mukesh, but ended up miscuing the slower ball to Warner at long on, who had no problems judging the easy catch.

DC vs CSK: Who Took The Best Catch?

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

