More than happy to help Shubman in any way I can: Williamson

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will lead the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL season. Photographs: Gujarat Titans/X

With the IPL season set to roll on Friday, one captain who has 100 Tests under his belt is willing and ready to mentor a newbie captain who will be taking over a leadership role for the first time.

The unassuming Kane Williamson says he will be happy to help his Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in any way he can as he considers the Indian a "great thinker", a huge compliment coming from someone who is a bonafide legend in international cricket.

"He (Gill) is a great player and like I said a great cricketing brain, and I would certainly encourage him to walk that path and take his decisions. No doubt he will look to do the same," Williamson told PTI in an interview.

The 24-year-old Gill was handed Gujarat Titans' reins after incumbent Hardik Pandya made an abrupt exit from the franchise for his former team and spiritual base Mumbai Indians.

The dashing right-hander only recently recovered from a poor run of form when he came good in the home Test series against England, hitting two hundreds in the series.

He is set to explore the unchartered territory of captaincy in the IPL and Williamson promises to lend a helping hand whenever Gill needs.

"I will be more than happy to help Shubman in any way I can and Shubman knows that," said Williamson.

The Titans have had couple of great IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023. They won the title in 2022 and lost to Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller the next year.

Williamson said that the youngster, who is widely regarded the next Indian batting superstar, has the calibre to navigate his way through choppy waters.

"As for the team and myself, I would generally like to share some ideas. It is a long season ahead. It will be quite a journey and we will all be learning through it," said the veteran, who captained New Zealand to 22 wins in 40 Tests.

With no Mohammed Shami available due to recuperation from heel surgery, it won't exactly be a walk in the park for Gill but Williamson said such challenges are a routine for any captain.

"Obviously, there has been a few changes in the camp, that's a challenge for every team as every year you have some adjustments to make, really exciting opportunity for Shubman and we need to focus what's there in front of us," he said.

The support staff comprising head coach Ashish Nehra, Cricket Director Vikram Solanki and Mentor Gary Kirsten are also there to help Gill ease into his role.

As far as his own batting position is concerned, Williamson hinted that it would be his usual No. 3 slot.

"I think it will be a top order option. There are so many quality players, whether that's local Indian players, who have been exceptional or the overseas ones. So, it will come down to balance and I think a top order option," he said.

Welcomes two bouncers per over

Williamson quite liked the idea of bowlers being allowed two bouncers per over from this IPL as he feels it will ensure a more balanced contest.

"I think it is a good addition and it will bring slightly different dynamic to the game. It is a nice extra option for the fast bowlers," said Williamson.

However, at smaller grounds, rule might just aid the batters.

"There could be smaller grounds around country and some very good surfaces which offer some high scores. Also addition of Impact Players, weighed more towards the runs side of the things. So, it is a nice addition and will play a role for sure."

I count my blessings every day after injury

In the middle of last year, Williamson had a horrifying knee injury which required Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction and since his comeback, he is just happy to play the game he has always loved.

So, is there anything left to achieve for a man who has played 100 Tests, notched up 32 tons in the traditional format, won a World Test Championship title, and has been a part of the greatest ODI World Cup final?

He paused and smiled.

"It is an interesting question. It is about having to remind yourself that you love this game as well. There's always more of those tournaments and more of those things.

"So just kind of trying to stand alone and appreciate where you are after having an injury, coming back. Just being grateful to be back playing and doing your bit for team, whatever team that is," he said.

But he has the grace and humility to accept reality as well.

"Perhaps I am slightly closer to the end than start and but you know it is a journey that you look back upon and appreciate.”

The only time he struggled to answer a question was when asked what makes him the most loved cricketer in the game?

"I think just kind of you to say that. I play for a team (New Zealand) and may be who I am. From a cricketing perspective, trying to commit to what that group is trying to do," he signed off.