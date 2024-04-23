MI Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals picked up a comfortable 9 wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals handed Mumbai Indians a 9 wicket loss in their IPL contest at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Monday, April 22, 2024

Royals, who were playing their last IPL match of the season in Jaipur, outplayed Mumbai in all departments, bat, ball and fielding.

While Royals picked up eight catches during the contest, Mumbai were guilty of dropping a few.

Take a look at the best catches of the game...

Rovman Powell

Suryakumar Yadav was looking in great nick, starting his innings with two boundaries.

But then Sandeep Sharma ended his party after he bowled a fine scrambled seam ball on middle and off. SKY looking to whip it off his pads did not time it well and got a toe end to it, the ball lobbed to mid on as Rovman Powell came in front to complete a good low catch.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal came into the attack in the 8th over and struck almost immediately. Mohammed Nabi was in fine touch, bringing MI back into the game after losing early wickets.

Chahal gave the ball some loop and bowled it on the middle and leg stump, Nabi tried to flick it, only to get a leading edge and hand a catch back to the bowler who also picked his 200th IPL wicket, with that catch, becoming the first player to get to the landmark.

Riyan Parag

Sandeep Sharma bowling the 20th over, picked his third wicket in the over when he had Tim David caught in the deep by Riyan Parag.

Looking for the big hit, David tried to go after the slow full toss. Hanging back in the crease he tried to go for the big pull over deep mid wicket, the ball took flight but Parag kept his eye on the high ball and held on to the ball that was drifting away from the fielder as it dipped into his hands. That catch was crucial to help keep MI's total to under 180.

MI Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?