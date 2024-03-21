LSG's Maharaj At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keshav Maharaj/Instagram

South African cricket star Keshav Maharaj fulfilled a long-held dream by visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Maharaj, a devout follower of Lord Ram, joined the Lucknow Super Giants training camp ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Maharaj posted a photo from the temple with the caption 'Jai Shree Raam. Blessings to everyone.'

Maharaj, who captained the Durban Super Giants (LSG's sister franchise) in the SA20 league, saw this trip as a potential opportunity for a future pilgrimage with his family.