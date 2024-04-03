LSG Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were made to rue their lapses on the field as the two dropped catches cost them the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.



Even though they took five catches, the two RCB players put down proved to be crucial. Quinton de Kock was put down by Glenn Maxwell on 32 before he went to smash a brilliant 81 from 56 balls on a tough pitch at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.



Nicholas Pooran was dropped by wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat on 2 and he made RCB pay for that lapse by smashing five sixes in the last two overs enroute to a quickfire 40 from 21 balls.



LSG made sure they didn't mess up on the field as the likes of Pooran and Devdutt Padikkal came up with some fine catches.



Nicholas Pooran

Pooran made a big impact with the bat for LSG with stupendous hitting in the death overs. But he also played a decisive part with his sharp fielding, taking two catches along with a brilliant run out.



Fittingly, Pooran finished off the match with a diving catch. Mohammed Siraj's straight lofted shot off Naveen-ul-Haq looked to be heading for the boundary, but Pooran covered a lot of ground to his left and dove across to take a superb catch and take his team to their second win of IPL 2024.

Mayank Yadav's express pace caused Glenn Maxwell's downfall in the sixth over. The Australian was clearly beaten for pace as he tried to pull the 151 kph short ball as he spooned it on the leg side with Pooran running in from mid-on to take the easy offering but not before he nearly messed up the chance, pouching the ball with his fingertips.



Faf du Plessis

Faf came up with the best catch of the evening to dismiss Ayush Badoni. The LSG youngster was unable to get hold of the uppish slap as he was deceived by a slower ball from Yash Dayal. He ended up sliced it high on the off-side and the 39-year-old du Plessis ran back quickly before he dove full length to complete a good grab in the 18th over.



Anuj Rawat

Rawat has been the preferred wicket-keeper for RCB ahead of the seasoned Dinesh Karthik. He has been quite reliable behind the stumps along with taking some fine catches.



He came up with a fine running catch against LSG for Devdutt Padikkal's wicket. The left-hander had top edged the pull shot against MSiraj with the ball flying over the wicket-keeper who ran back and gobbled the catch with both his gloves.



Mayank Dagar

Dagar completed an easy catch in the sixth over to get the wicket of LSG Captain K L Rahul. The visitors made a quickfire start before Maxwell made the breakthrough as Rahul miscued the pull shot high and Dagar did well to judge the catch on the off-side.







Dagar took another sharp catch to dismiss the dangerous Marcus Stoinis. The Australian stroked 24 from 15 balls before he ended up miscuing the cut shot off Maxwell, who got some extra bounce as Dagar ran back from backward point to take the catch, in the 14th over.



Devdutt Padikkal

Padikkal claimed a superb catch at fine leg to get the wicket of Rajat Patidar, who stroked 29 from 21 balls.

Patidar perished to Mayank Yadav's searing pace as he top edged the pull shot and was taken on the fine leg fence.

