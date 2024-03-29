IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain K L Rahul with head coach Justin Langer. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants will aim for an improved all-round effort when they host Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 match in Luknow on Saturday.

K L Rahul-led LSG faltered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, losing by 20 runs in Chandigarh.



Barring Krunal Pandya, all the other LSG bowlers leaked runs and also looked ineffective.



In the absence of Mark Wood and David Willey, LSG's pace battery looks thin with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yash Thakur expected to do the heavy lifting.



Fighting for a place in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi too looked ordinary in the team's tournament opener as he conceded 38 runs in his four overs, while taking the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.



Skipper Rahul, playing the wicketkeeper-batter's role keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, made 58 from 44 balls in his comeback game and would be looking to build on that.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran top-scored for Lucknow Super Giants with a quickfire knock of 64 from 41 balls, with four sixes and as many fours. Photograph: BCCI

He would be hoping his opening partner Quinton de Kock returns to his belligerent best against Punjab after missing out in the first game. The team is also banking on the likes of Devdutt Padikkal Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal to deliver down the order.



LSG's success will also depend on the form of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was the leading run-getter for the team last year with 408 runs.



PBKS, on the other hand, have a 50-50 record so far, winning one and losing one. After beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their tournament opener, they suffered the same fate at the hands of RCB.

IMAGE: Punjab Kins captain Shikhar Dhawan will look to up his strike rate against LSG. Photograph: BCCI

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side needs more fluency in the Powerplay and that is bound to come if Jonny Bairstow gets going after failing in the first two games. Dhawan, who only plays in the IPL, needs to up his strike rate going forward after he himself admitted to batting a bit "slowly" against RCB.



Prabhsimran Singh, who came of age last season, has not been able to capitalise on his starts yet.



While all-rounder Sam Curran has shown his prowess with the bat in the two matches, the left-arm seamer has been wayward with the ball.



Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, who is in the running for a World Cup berth, needs to have a stellar season to convince the national selectors.

IMAGE: After beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their tournament opener, Punjab Kings suffered the same fate at the hands of RCB. Photograph: BCCI

In the pace bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will look for more support from Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has been impressive but experienced leg-spinner Rahul Chahar needs to up his game.



Teams:



Lucknow Super Giants: K L Rahul (captain, w/k), Quinton de Kock (w/k), Nicholas Pooran (w/k), Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohammed Arshad Khan.



Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (w/k), Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.



Matc: Starts at 7.30pm IST.