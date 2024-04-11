News
Warner's New Training Partner!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 11, 2024 17:29 IST
IMAGE: Ahead of Delhi Capitals' game against the Lucknow Super Giants, David Warner guided daughter Ivy Mae through the drills. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X
 

Not just a destructive batter at the top of the order, but he's also a doting father.

Ahead of Delhi Capitals' IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants, DC Opener David Warner was seen putting in the hard yards alongside a new training partner.

In a heartwarming video posted by the Delhi franchise on their social media handle, Warner was seen teaching his eldest daughter Ivy Mae and training together.

'Training days are best when family are around. Ivy always wanting to learn,' Warner says in the video.

Video: Delhi Capitals/X

 

REDIFF CRICKET
