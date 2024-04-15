KKR Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: The KKR fielders had a busy day on the field, taking six catches. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a comfortable win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the first match of the Sunday double-header, April 14, 2024.

The Knights put up a comprehensive show, with their batters, bowlers and fielders rising to the occasion.

While KKR had a good day on the field, Lucknow were guilty of dropping catches and misfields.

The best catches from the KKR-LSG game at the Eden Gardens:

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock got off to a fiery start, getting off the mark with back-to-back boundaries off Mitchell Starc, but he perished in only the second over.

Sharing the new ball, Vaibhav Arora began his first over on the wrong foot but made amends quickly as he ended QdK's stay. A fullish delivery and QdK looking to hammer it again got a thick outside edge and sent it sailing to Sunil Narine.

Narine, stationed at short third man, collected it with ease.

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep had a busy day on the field, picking up two catches. In the fifth over, Ramandeep paired up with Starc to hand Knights their second wicket of the match.

Deepak Hooda, looking to steady LSG's innings alongside K L Rahul, attempted to dispatch Starc towards backward point. Ramandeep picked up a stunner as he leaped to his right and grabbed it with both hands to send Hooda packing.

With Rahul threating to break free, trying to smash Andre Russell, the LSG skipper holed out to Ramandeep in deep midwicket who made no mistake.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The teenager picked up the crucial catch to dismiss Ayush Badoni, who had steadied LSG in their previous game.

A slow one from Narine and Badoni trying to sweep it got the top edge as he skied it. Raghuvanshi circled under it and settled down at deep backward square leg to take the catch safely.

Phil Salt

With Marcus Stoinis getting off to a strong start, Varun Chakravarthy came to KKR's rescue in the 12th over.

Stoinis caught off guard by the turn got the inside edge into his pads. As the ball popped up, Salt was snappy behind the wickets. Keeping his eyes glued to the ball, Salt dove to his right to pick up a sharp one-handed catch.

Salt accounted for another one in the final over and it was the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

With Pooran threating to unleash a flurry of boundaries in the final over, Starc removed the dangerman on the first ball of the 20th. Pooran reached out and feathered it as Salt completed another fine catch.

Marcus Stoinis

The Lucknow side had a forgettable outing on the field. One of the catches picked up by LSG was one by Stoinis and it was Sunil Narine's big wicket.

Narine has been explosive in the Powerplay this season, but Mohsin Khan ensured Narine couldn't get going. With Mohsin taking the pace off, Narine miscued the ball and skied the shot. It went high, but not far.

Stoinis stood tall at cover point and kept his eyes on the ball as he completed the catch at the edge of the ring.

KKR Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!