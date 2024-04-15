CSK Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

The Chennai Super Kings bowlers came up big on Sunday night, not just taking wickets but also snagging some amazing catches to shut down the Mumbai Indians chase.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul emerged as a defensive hero for CSK, grabbing two vital catches off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling.

In Pathirana's first over back from injury, he struck gold with the very first ball. A full delivery on the pads tempted Ishan Kishan, who sliced it straight to Thakur at midwicket.

Later in the innings, Pathirana delivered another crucial blow when Shardul took a brilliant catch to dismiss Tilak Varma. Pathirana bowled a back of a length delivery that angled away, Varma went for a big shot but only mishit it over mid-off.

Shardul ran back from mid-off, dove full length, and pouched the catch to break the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Varma.

Mustafizur Rahman

Pathirana delivered a crucial blow, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. A short, wide delivery outside off tempted Yadav into an uppercut. However, he miscued the shot, sending the ball flat towards the third man fielder.

Mustafizur Rahman, positioned at deep third man, produced a sensational display of athleticism to secure the wicket. He showcased exceptional awareness of the boundary, judging the trajectory of the ball perfectly.

Despite initially losing his balance while taking the catch near the ropes, Rahman flung the ball up in the air, leaped back into the field of play, and completed the catch with a backtrack.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi took an excellent catch at long on to dismiss Daryl Mitchell after the batter took a swing towards the leg -side. Nabi judged the ball correctly and made a regulation catch.

Tempted by the aerial route against Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to find the middle of the bat. Nabi, stationed at long on, charged in and took a fine running catch.

The ball was in the air for a long time and Nabi made his second catch of the match with yet another well judged effort.

CSK Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!