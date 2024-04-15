CSK Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!

A dominant batting display from Chennai Super Kings' top order laid the foundation for a pulsating victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube emerged as the heroes of the match, both scoring well-deserved fifties while M S Dhoni marked his presence at the end.

Rohit Sharma, in a lone act of defiance, smashed a brilliant century for MI. However, the lack of support from other batsmen left him with too much to do single-handedly.

The best knocks of the contest in Mumbai:

Rohit Sharma

In a display of breathtaking strokeplay, Rohit rolled back the years by smashing a magnificent century. This 105-run knock off just 63 deliveries, studded with 11 boundaries and 5 sixes, marked his second IPL century and his first since 2012.

However, the significance of the achievement was overshadowed by the context of the match.

Despite his valiant effort, the rest of the MI batters faltered, leaving him with little support. Rohit, ever the team player, also chose not to celebrate his personal milestone.

Rohit anchored the innings from the very beginning. He started aggressively in the Powerplay, putting the pressure on bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Ravindra Jadeja with innovative batting. He also played a crucial role in rebuilding the innings after Mumbai lost early wickets, stitching together a 60 run partnership with Tilak Varma.

Unlike CSK, who capitalised on the batting-friendly Wankhede pitch with a late surge (scoring 136 runs in the last 10 overs), Mumbai relied heavily on Rohit's early acceleration and couldn't capitalise on his platform.

While Rohit initially built a solid foundation with a 70-run partnership alongside Ishan Kishan (23 off 15) in just seven overs, the momentum was halted by Matheesha Pathirana's double strike in the following over, dismissing both Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (0).

Shivam Dube

Dube continued his dream season with a whirlwind knock that propelled CSK towards a dominant total. His unbeaten 66 off just 38 deliveries was a masterclass in power-hitting and calculated aggression.

Dube's reputation as a fearsome spin hitter preceded him. Once the spinners were taken out of the attack, he unleashed his full repertoire of strokes against the pacers. Hardik Pandya's opening over felt the brunt of Dube's onslaught, with the southpaw collecting three boundaries in quick succession.

He didn't stop there. Romario Shepherd's pace became fodder for Dube's six-hitting prowess. Back-to-back sixes and a four in a single over from Shepherd added a quickfire 22 runs to the CSK scoreboard. The onslaught continued against Akash Madhwal, with Dube racing to a 28-ball fifty.

Dube's partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) proved to be the turning point of the innings. Together, they stitched together a rapid 90 run stand off just 45 balls, effectively taking the game away from Mumbai.

Dube's knock was a display of power and precision. He capitalised on loose deliveries, collecting a total of 10 fours and 2 sixes during his innings. The packed Wankhede crowd witnessed a batting masterclass, as Dube single-handedly took apart the Mumbai Indians bowling attack (except for the economical Jasprit Bumrah, of course).

Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK's captain put on a batting exhibition during the Powerplay, leaving the Mumbai bowlers searching for answers. His 40-ball knock of 69 runs, studded with five sixes and five fours each, was a display of pure power and controlled aggression.

Gaikwad looked unstoppable early on, effortlessly clearing the boundaries with powerful strokes. He showcased his adaptability when the MI bowlers attempted to restrict him with angled deliveries. Gaikwad cleverly adjusted his game, finding runs without taking unnecessary risks.

Despite his dominant display, Gaikwad's innings was unfortunately cut short. MI Captain Pandya outfoxed him with a slower ball. Gaikwad mistimed the shot, sending it high in the air for a dismissal by Mohammad Nabi at long on.

Even though he couldn't convert his innings into a century, Gaikwad's 16th IPL fifty was a testament to his exceptional form. His acceleration in the Powerplay propelled CSK to a strong position, reaching 48/1 -- a score that set the tone for the rest of the innings.

M S Dhoni

In a dramatic turn of events, CSK looked unlikely to breach the 200 run mark. However, the legendary finisher single-handedly propelled his team past that barrier in the final over.

Facing Hardik, Dhoni unleashed his vintage power-hitting, smashing three consecutive sixes over long off, wide long on, and deep square leg. This incredible display of hitting added a staggering 26 runs to CSK's total, taking them to a much more defendable 206.

The Wankhede, where Dhoni famously hit that World Cup-winning six for India on April 2, 2011, witnessed another magical moment from the veteran. His stunning knock, with the balls sailing over the ropes with ease, completely shifted the momentum and put CSK in a commanding position.

With his job done, Dhoni, who now scores at a rate of 20 runs off just four balls, wasted no time and rushed back to don his wicket-keeping gear, ready to guide his team from behind the stumps.

