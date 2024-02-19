News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: KKR pick SL pacer Chameera as replacement

IPL 2024: KKR pick SL pacer Chameera as replacement

Source: PTI
February 19, 2024 18:26 IST
IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2002, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders named Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for IPL 2024.

Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, IPL said in a statement on Monday.

 

The Sri Lankan speedster was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 seasons respectively.

He played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2002, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches.

WPL: Gujarat Giants, RCB name replacements

Rising star Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in Women's Premier League (WPL), has been ruled out of the second edition owing to an injury.

Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, have named Mumbai's Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.

India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja, too, has been ruled out of WPL 2024 owing to an injury.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra's left-arm fast bowler as her replacement. She has been signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
