David, Pollard fined for illegal assistance to SKY

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav takes the review during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 18, 2024. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18.

The fine was imposed after a viral video of the match sparked controversy. Members of the squad and support staff in the dugout of five-time champions were allegedly seen providing illegal assistance to batter Suryakumar Yadav in asking for a review.

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees," read a statement from the IPL on Saturday.

"Both admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding."

In the 15th over of MI's innings, an Arshdeep Singh delivery was full and way outside off-stump, very close to the line. Suryakumar, who was batting on 67 off 47 deliveries, tried chasing it but the on-field umpire deemed it a legal delivery.

Television cameras showed Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher gesturing to Suryakumar that it was a wide, following which David and Pollard urged the right-hander to take a review, which is illegal as per rules.