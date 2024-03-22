News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Good to catch up with MS'

'Good to catch up with MS'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 22, 2024 10:50 IST
Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli expressed his delight after reuniting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2024 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and IPL 2023 Champions Chennai Super Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Beyond the reunion, Kohli buzzed with anticipation about playing in front of the 'passionate' Chepauk crowd.

MS Dhoni

'Playing against Chennai is always a big occasion, a southern derby as they call it,' Kohli said in an interview with RCB Bold Diaries.

'It's exciting to play in front of the very passionate Chennai fans. And of course, good to catch up with MS, it's been a while.'

REDIFF CRICKET
