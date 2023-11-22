News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Quiet Welcome For World Champions

Quiet Welcome For World Champions

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 22, 2023 10:59 IST
IMAGE: Australia's World Cup winning Captain Pat Cummins at Sydney airport on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X
 

Several of Australia's World Cup winning players landed home on Wednesday.

There was no fan fare at the airport as the players quietly departed for their homes from the airport.

Captain Pat Cummins, Head Coach Andrew McDonald, pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were seen pushing their bags on trolleys on their own at the airport.

IMAGE: Austread Coach Andrew McDonald with Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Seven members of the squad have stayed back in India to participate in the five-match T20I series which starts on Thursday.

'Australia's World Cup winners not staying on for the T20 series touched down on home soil this morning,' tweeted.

'They have created their own legacy,' Cummins said of the victorious Australian team at Sydney airport.

IMAGE: Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

'You only get one chance every four years and especially playing someone like India, it's hard,' Captain Cummins said. 'So to be put up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, it doesn't get any better than that.'

Earlier this year Australia beat India to win the World Test Championship, then retained the Ashes in England following a 2-2 series draw.

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

