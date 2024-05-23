News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Situation in Bishkek back to normal, pay no heed to rumours: Indian mission

Situation in Bishkek back to normal, pay no heed to rumours: Indian mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 23, 2024 01:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The situation in Bishkek has returned to normal, the Indian embassy in the Kyrgyzstan capital said on Wednesday, days after mobs targeted foreigners in the city triggering concerns over Indian students there.

IMAGE: An Indian embassy official meets a group of students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 21, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Indian embassy on X

Last week, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors following the incidents of violence.

 

At present, about 17,000 Indian students are in the Kyrgyz Republic and most of them are in Bishkek.

The embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal," the Indian mission said in a statement.

"No untoward incident has been reported in Bishkek during the past few days. There are no restrictions on the movement of transport or people. However, as a measure of precaution, the classes are being conducted in an online mode," it said.

The embassy urged the students and their families not to pay attention to rumours.

"The embassy has been working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students. Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance," it said.

"Students and their families are urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements," it added.

The Indian ambassador visited the Jalal Abad State University on May 18 and the international higher school of medicine in Bishkek on Wednesday and interacted with the Indian students there, it said.

"Embassy officials visited the International Medical University and the Eurasian Medical University on May 21 and to the Royal Metropolitan University and to the Avicenna University today to continue this interaction with the students and to address their concerns," the embassy said.

It further said that air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational and flights to India can also be availed through Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent.

The local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students, it said.

"As the academic year is coming to a close, prior to travelling back to India, including for summer vacations, all Indian students must contact their respective universities about the formalities required for the completion of their exams," the embassy said.

"In case any assistance is needed, the students are requested to contact the embassy of India in Bishkek," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No excuse...: US on attacks on Indian students
No excuse...: US on attacks on Indian students
Why Ukraine-returned Indian students moving to Russia
Why Ukraine-returned Indian students moving to Russia
If the govt doesn't help, our dreams will collapse'
If the govt doesn't help, our dreams will collapse'
SE Asia gangs behind cybercrimes surge in India: Govt
SE Asia gangs behind cybercrimes surge in India: Govt
How Royals' outfoxed RCB batters to stay alive in IPL
How Royals' outfoxed RCB batters to stay alive in IPL
King Kohli does it again!
King Kohli does it again!
Tejas sets national 110m hurdles record, targets Paris
Tejas sets national 110m hurdles record, targets Paris
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

We're worried: Parents of Indians studying in Canada

We're worried: Parents of Indians studying in Canada

Back home from Israel, Indian students recount horror

Back home from Israel, Indian students recount horror

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances