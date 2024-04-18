DC Vs GT: Who Was The Best Fielder? Vote!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant played a crucial role in DC's big win over GT, April 17, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

If the bowlers ticked all the boxes, the Delhi Capitals fielders lent them apt support to play a crucial role in their six wicket win over the Gujarat Titans.

Captain Rishabh Pant walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award, but it wasn't his unbeaten 16, but his two catches and stumpings which were instrumental for the visitors.

The best fielding efforts at the Narendra Modi stadium:

Sumit Kumar

Sai Sudarshan came in at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket. Sudarshan looked in fine touch as he began his innings with two sublime boundaries through the off side.

But his innings was cut short when he was run out courtesy a superb effort from Sumit Kumar.

Sudarshan played the ball off his backfoot to mid wicket and called for the single. Sumit held the ball on the bounce and realising it was a tight single, ran towards the wicket and broke the stumps with an under arm throw.

The batter was shy of the crease by a distance.

Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals captain gave an insight into his fitness with a superb catch to dismiss David Miller in the same over as Sudarshan's dismissal.

Ishant Sharma bowled a short of good length ball that came back into the batter, who got the inside edge onto his thigh and through to Pant who dove to his left to complete a clean catch.

DC reviewed the catch after the umpire seemed uninterested in the appeal and they got the decision in their favour.

Pant was in action again when he first had Abhinav Manohar stumped off the bowling of Tristan Stubbs. Stubbs came around the wicket, pushed the ball across the right hander who was beaten on the defence and Pant did the rest.

Two balls later, the Pant-Stubbs tag team struck again. This time impact player Shahrukh Khan was back in the hut for a duck.

As Shahrukh tried to pull the ball, he got out of his crease momentarily. Pant collected the ball bowled down the leg side; he failed to grab it cleanly and it popped out of his glove and hit the stump while trying to effect a stumping. The third umpire watched multiple angles of the stumping and flashed the red light and the batter was out for a duck.

Abhinav Manohar

The Titans took three catches, with Abhinav Manohar bagging the most crucial one.

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk got off to a brisk start looking to chase down the 90 runs quickly. Spencer Johnson handed GT the first scalp of the chase, with Manohar picking up a clean catch at mid wicket.

DC Vs GT: Who Was The Best Fielder? Vote!